5G signal will be activated in São Paulo on Thursday, says Anatel advisor | Technology

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) will release from Thursday (4) the activation of the pure 5G signal in the capital city of São Paulo, informed the g1 the counselor Moisés Moreira, responsible for the topic.

With this, São Paulo will be the fifth city in the country to have pure 5G, technically called “standalone”. What makes 5G considered pure is the fact that it operates in the 3.5 gigahertz band, which offers the highest speed and the lowest latency rate (response time).

In July, the pure 5G signal was activated in Brasília (DF), Belo Horizonte (MG), João Pessoa (PB) and Porto Alegre (RS).

An extraordinary meeting of Gaispi, a group created by Anatel to take care of the implementation of internet 5 in the 3.5 GHz band, was called for Tuesday (2) to formalize the authorization.

It is up to Anatel to release the activation of the 5G signal. With the authorization, operators Claro, TIM and Vivo can offer the service to their customers.

For Anatel to authorize, Siga Antenado, an entity created by operators Claro, TIM and Vivo, winners of the 3.5GHz band in the 5G auction, must conclude:

the installation of radio base stations (communication towers) in the minimum quantity required by the 5G public notice;

installation of filters to avoid interference in adjacent bands; and

start distributing kits to receive the new satellite TV signal to the population that has the right (low income).

Three capitals begin using 5G technology this Friday

Upon completion, tests are carried out and, if there is no interference, Anatel gives the positive signal for 5G activation. In São Paulo, informed the counselor Moisés Moreira, the tests have already been successfully concluded.