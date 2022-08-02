A 7-year-old boy rescues a 3-year-old from the bottom of the pool. A hero!

Do you know an angel-hero? This is Massiah Browne. The 7-year-old boy saved a 3-year-old who fell into a pool of almost 2 meters deep and did not know how to swim.

Massiah Browne was swimming in the recreation area of ​​his relative’s condo when he noticed something strange in the water. “I was playing in the pool and then I saw a boy at the bottom of it. And so I went to help him,” said the little hero, who is in his second year of elementary school.

Now, he is being called a hero in California, in the United States, for acting quickly and rescuing his friend.

encouraged by sister

In an interview with broadcaster KTVB, Massiah said he alerted his 9-year-old sister, Savannah, when he saw the child at the bottom of the pool. The sister encouraged him to grab her arm and pull her to the surface.

Soon after, Savannah helped her younger brother get the boy to the pool deck safely, where the adults came to help and called 911 emergency services.

Massiah does swimming

Luckily, Massiah has been able to swim since he was little. He has been swimming since he was 4 years old.

The Sacramento Fire Department said Massiah’s proactiveness and sense of urgency “were essential for the victim to survive and be well today.”

For his efforts, he was decorated by the corporation and even earned a cute nickname: ‘Siah Fire’, in reference to the main call of Firefighters, which is to patrol and prevent fires.

pure instinct

The case took place in late July and days after the heroic rescue, Massiah’s mother, Tiara Delvalle, said that while her son loves the water and has taken swimming lessons since he was a child, she believes his action that day was pure instinct. .

“You never hear of a 7-year-old saving a 3-year-old, so it was very shocking,” Tiara said.

Since then, she’s been talking to Massiah to get him to “maturely process” everything that happened.

Massiah’s father Marcus Browne – a boxer who competed for the United States at the 2012 London Olympics – commented that although his son swims like “a fish”, he was shocked when he heard of his quick-witted and heroic actions. . “I just couldn’t believe it. He is a good boy,” he stated.

rescued in time

Fortunately, the 3-year-old was rescued in time.

“The child was transported in critical condition with the help of equipment provided by Sacramento firefighters,” a spokesperson for the corporation said.

Tiara also revealed that she is in contact with the boy’s mother and that the child is doing well. “It’s a miracle,” she said of the child’s survival.

This 7-year-old from Sacramento, California, was with relatives when he saw a toddler at the bottom of the pool and swam down 6 feet to rescue him. https://t.co/1gwGC2cKji pic.twitter.com/lSTHar5UfQ — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 28, 2022

With information from Fox5 / GMA