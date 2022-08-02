“A wear and tear that if I can speak…”; Fred explains ‘problem’ he had to solve when leaving Atlético

Player left Atlético for off-field situations and revealed that he had to put his foot down to not follow the president’s idea

Now with his boots hanging, striker Fred remains active in the boleragem chats. The former number 9 of Fluminense had a successful career both in Brazil and abroad. In France, the striker was a three-time national champion with Lyon. However, an attitude that surprised many fans of the ace went to Atlético Mineiro.

Revealed at América-MG, Don Fredon showed his credentials to the football world when he transferred to Cruzeiro in 2004. At the time, the 20-year-old arrived in Raposa to be sold to France in just one season. More than 10 years passed after that, the striker returned to Brazil and became Fluminense’s idol. But when he left the Carioca team, the player ended up playing for Atlético Mineiro. According to Fred on the Podpah Podcast, no player should repeat his attitude, of going to play in a rival.

“When I went to Galo, I had a rivalry with Fluminense. I scored a hell of a lot, but I missed a penalty and they wanted to kill me. I went to Cruzeiro, scored, but if I lost it was my fault. A wear and tear that if I can tell other athletes: avoid. Here (in São Paulo) there are four big ones, in Minas there are three, with greater rivalry between Cruzeiro and Atlético. Where there are fewer teams, it is worse. You don’t live”advised Fred.

The striker, who played in two World Cups for Brazil, gave more details about when he left Cidade do Galo. According to Fred, the high salary was one of the reasons that made him leave Atlético. However, he had to fight a battle with the Minas Gerais board not to be traded to Flamengo, Fluminense’s main rival. The striker said that Alvinegro was interested in a possible transaction for Rubro-Negro.

“The president of Galo called my manager and said: “We don’t want Fred anymore, because it’s heavy (the salary)”. It took me, Robinho, Elias. The president of Galo had a negotiation with Flamengo, but I said I didn’t want to go because of Fluminense. My manager even joked: “You (president) end the marriage and still want to choose the woman the guy will marry?” He sent away and wanted to choose the team”reveals Fred.