Actor clears up controversy over Rocky and Creed spinoff

After the outburst of Sylvester Stallone about the derivative of creedit was the turn to Dolph Lundgren, who played Ivan Drago in the franchise, take to social media to “settle the score” about the controversy. In a post made by Instagram, the actor declared that “there is no script or director” related to the project yet.

“Just to clear things up about a possible spin-off of dragon”revealed. “There are no approved scripts, no deals, no directors and I personally got the impression that my friend Stallone was involved as a producer or even an actor.”

He continued: “There was a press leak last week, which was unfortunate. [Estou] in contact with Mr. Balboa – just so all fans can relax… Done.”

It is worth remembering that regardless of the spin-off happening or not, there is still a chapter in the franchise creed to be released in March 3, 2023.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.