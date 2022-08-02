actor decides to leave RedeTV! after 2 months in program

Actor Eri Johnson, 60, resigned from RedeTV! after only two months acting as presenter of the program “Bom Dia Você”. The information was given by columnist Flavio Ricco, from R7, and shared by the artist himself on social media.

According to the publication, he has already communicated the direction of RedeTV! about the desire to take new steps and agreed to complete this week of work alongside presenter Alinne Prado on the morning show.

The decision to leave the channel, according to the column, is due to Eri Johnson’s desire to fly solo in a project for a weekly auditorium show. So, he thought the best decision is to go in search of the newest dream.

Hours before the news of his departure became public, he posted a video on social media talking about ‘not being afraid and having faith’. “Whenever I wake up, I thank God for another day of health with peace and love. And I always say to everyone and to the universe: ‘don’t be afraid, have faith. Faith in God”, he posted.

Eri Johnson was announced by RedeTV! at the end of April as presenter of the program “Bom Dia Você” alongside Alinne Prado. The attraction went on the air on May 2, at 08:45 (GMT), and, so far, there is no information on whether the actor’s decision will have an impact on the future of the attraction.

splash contacted RedeTV! to know the channel’s position for having invested in the presenter and sees him decide to follow new directions with less than three months of “Bom Dia Você” on the air, but he didn’t get a response until the closing of this text. The space remains open for the broadcaster’s manifestation.