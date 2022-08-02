After 2 years, SBT beats Record and resumes 2nd place in the ibope in SP

For a tenth of an Ibope point, SBT resumed in July the vice-leadership of open TV in Greater São Paulo, the main market for the advertising world and for the success (or not) of any programming.

The SBT ended last month, on the 24-hour average, with 3.7 points. The Record scored 3.6.

Globo still leads by hand, with 11.2 points. Band came in fourth, with 1.8 points (each point in the region is worth about 78 thousand tuned households); finally, RedeTV, with 0.4 point.

Since September 2020, Record has not lost to Silvio Santos’ TV in São Paulo.

It is important to note that the resumption of 2nd place in the Ibope is due less to any growth in SBT, and more to the fall of Record in some time slots.

As this column reported last month, one of the moments in which Edir Macedo’s TV is losing ground is the soap operas.

In the national average, however, the so-called National TV Panel (PNT), Record is still vice and ahead of SBT. But the difference is also small: 3.4 x 3.2 points, in 24 hours.

Globo as always leads here too, with 11.2 points. Band was fourth, with 1.1 points. And RedeTV in the PNT only scored 0.3.

In this measurement, each point is worth about 260,000 households.

