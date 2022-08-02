After receiving a medical visit, Virginia updates her health status

On Sunday (7/31), Virginia Fonseca spent the day feeling unwell. The influencer needed to rest and take a serum in the vein after feeling nausea and cramps and being diagnosed with a virus by her obstetrician. This Monday morning (1/8), she spoke to this column and told how she is feeling.

Compared to the previous day, Virginia feels more willing, despite still experiencing some discomfort. “Today I’m a little better, I’m more willing, but with colic and nausea”, she reported.

At the end of Sunday afternoon, the influencer received the obstetrician who accompanies Maria Flor’s pregnancy at home. Virginia’s second daughter with Zé Felipe is doing well, but Fonseca needed to take a serum because she had been unable to eat for some time, due to nausea.

During this morning, Virginia reassured her followers by showing that she was able to eat and even spend time with Maria Alice and Zé Felipe.

