After rumors of a romance with Jesuíta Barbosa, Alanis Guillen is caught on a walk with an alleged girlfriend; web reverberates

The actress, who had been the subject of numerous rumors with Jesuíta Barbosa, her soap opera colleague, is pointed out as Poli Pieratti’s affair.

Photos: Instagram/Alanis Guillen
with the role of Juma in ‘Pantanal’the actress Alanis Guillen won many fans all over the world. Brazil. At the beginning of the recordings, many websites and portals pointed to an alleged affair with Jesuit Barbosahis novel in the work of Bruno Luperi. The actor, however, ended up getting back together with her ex-boyfriend, Fábio Audidiscarding any kind of rumor or speculation.

Alanis, however, has also been involved in rumors about an alleged romance in recent days. The artist was spotted with a “mystery blonde” in the Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitassecond to Arpoador Beachat the Rio de Janeiro, where they ate together. Some netizens in twittershortly after the photos were leaked, they discovered the girl’s identity.

Its about Poli Pierattias published by ‘The Fuxico’. The painter is followed by Alanis at the Instagram and has already appeared with the interpreter of Juma on other occasions: “Alanis with girlfriend, this moment is mine”posted a fan. “Sad not to be the girlfriend”, joked another. In a recent interview for the magazine ‘Glam’the protagonist commented on her sexuality.

“I am very honest with myself and with the people I interact with. I am interested in exchange, in dialogues. The body is a matter: I go to the soul. I understand my sexuality as fluid. I relate to people I connect with and who make sense. And relating to the other is a mirror, it is a discovery”said Alanis.

