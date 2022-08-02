After sunbathing, Paula Fernandes wears too small a bikini and censors intimate parts when sitting

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/WHAfYm0H6bw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/WHAfYm0H6bw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/WHAfYm0H6bw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/WHAfYm0H6bw” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

She is impossible! Paula Fernandes, countryman, digital influencer and model, left fans drooling in her good shape this Monday afternoon (01). The celebrity showed off her toned figure as she enjoyed the sun to tan.

+ Paula Fernandes shocks fans by sunbathing, prancing: “Print is forbidden?”

“All blue in Ibiza”, he joked in the caption of the publication. In the clicks, Paula Fernandes appears with a dress that is tighter to her body and, in the first image, it is possible to see that the muse used a butterfly emoji to cover her intimate parts.

“A mermaid passing through my feed”, praised a fan in the comments field. “This woman is still going to break my heart! It’s a photo more destructive than the other “, pointed out another, using some fire emojis.

Paula Fernandes vents during an interview: “I had a reputation for being unfriendly”

During an interview given to UOL’s ‘Universa’, Paula Fernandes, a country singer who is very successful throughout Brazil, recalled that she had a reputation for being ‘unfriendly’.

“I didn’t have a good management, a direction. Everything was poorly done. I spent almost one hundred percent of my time in the dressing room, shielded, not knowing what was going on outside. Many times, my producers were more stars than I was”, said Paula Fernandes.

Then, the muse commented more about trying hard to make things always go as perfect as possible: “Before, I was too worried. I thought my eyes were small, that’s why I put on really big false eyelashes, I weighed my makeup to go on stage”.

