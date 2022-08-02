After the dress ‘goes up’ in a show, Maraisa rolls in slow motion: “Open clothes”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/WHAfYm0H6bw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/WHAfYm0H6bw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/WHAfYm0H6bw/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/WHAfYm0H6bw” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

What woman! Maraisa, countryman and digital influencer, bet on a flashy video this Monday afternoon (01). In it, the celebrity appears dancing with an outfit in the best ‘fringe’ style and dancing in slow motion.

+ With dress ‘rising’ during the show, Maraisa shows good shape on stage: “It’s not even possible to go down”

“Addicted to Fringes”, he said in the caption of the publication. In the publication, Maraisa starts dancing excitedly, while the video goes in slow motion and shows the wonderful effect of her dress swinging. Currently, the duo’s TikTok account has no more, no less than 4.1 million followers.

“Wonderful!!! I love your shows so much”, fired a follower in the comments field. “Muse of everything, singing and dancing always,” said another.

@maiaraemaraisaoficial 🦋Addicted to Fringes 👀 #tiktok #video #viral #music #dennisdj #maiaraemaraisa ♬ original sound – Maiara and Maraisa

Maraisa reveals what she did when she discovered the death of Marília Mendonça

During an interview with Leo Dias, Maraisa revealed what she was doing when she discovered the death of one of her best friends, Marília Mendonça.

“I got in the car, I couldn’t say what was happening, I slammed her door so the door warped, I hit the dashboard so much”, said the countrywoman.

“One hour the car wouldn’t start, I opened the car door, I just wanted to walk to get to the office and it seems that everything was stopping and my father was controlling me, I punched everything”, he concluded.

