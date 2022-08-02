After the duo Bruno & Barretto suffer an accident, advice issues a note

The duo Bruno & Barretto scared the fans this Sunday night (31/7) after suffering an accident on Rodovia Santos Dumont, in the region of Campinas (SP). Despite the scare, through an official note sent by the press office, the duo reported that the accident had no injuries. The LeoDias column also had access to some photos of the event.

According to the note, the accident occurred due to a passenger vehicle that would have drastically reduced its speed during the course, causing the collision. The duo’s team was returning from shows in Minas Gerais during the weekend and after the Highway Police had cleared the track, the bus continued on its journey to Maringá, Paraná.

WhatsApp Image 2022-08-01 at 10.28.34 Police were called to investigate the situation.Rafael Cruz WhatsApp Image 2022-08-01 at 10.28.34 (1) The duo’s bus continued its journey after the Highway Police cleared the road.Rafael Cruz WhatsApp Image 2022-08-01 at 10.28.34 (2) According to an official statement issued by the duo, a passenger vehicle would have caused the collision.Rafael Cruz WhatsApp Image 2022-08-01 at 10.28.34 (3) The vehicle would have collided with the bus after braking abruptly in the middle of the road.Rafael Cruz WhatsApp Image 2022-08-01 at 10.29.28 The rear of the vehicle was badly damaged.Rafael Cruz 0

In photos obtained by the column that can be seen in the gallery above, it is possible to see that the rear of the vehicle that supposedly caused the accident was badly damaged.

In his stories, Barretto informed the fans about the unforeseen event: “We had a little unforeseen here, we are leaving a little later. We hit the ‘buzão’ here. The boy braked on top of the track, on the dual carriageway, close to Campinas and we ended up hitting the rear (of the car)”.

Read the official note

“OFFICIAL NOTE – Bruno & Barretto bus accident

The bus of the duo Bruno & Barretto was involved in an accident on the Santos Dumont highway (SP-075), in the region of Campinas (SP), on Sunday night (31) when returning from the weekend shows in Minas Gerais.

The bus with the duo and 21 more people from the team collided with a passenger car that drastically slowed down in the middle of the track.

Despite the great scare, no one was hurt. After the release of the Highway Police, the Bruno & Barretto team bus continued its journey to Maringá, Paraná.

COMMUNICATION ADVISORY – BRUNO & BARRETTO”.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.