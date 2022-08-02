After visit, Lewandowski cuts edges with board and leaves Bayern in friendly atmosphere | international football

After an exchange of barbs and an arm wrestling that created a soap opera, Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich smoothed the edges. After decide to return to Germany on a break at Barcelona, before the start of the season in Spain, the player managed to talk to members of the Bavarian board and create a friendly atmosphere in his final goodbye. He even posed for the traditional photo alongside the trophies he won at the club.
Robert Lewandowski poses next to the trophies he won at Bayern Munich – Photo: Disclosure / Bayern Munich
The star was seen arriving in the morning at the club’s CT, where he would meet his former teammates and have a meeting with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. Upon leaving the venue, he already showed that the tone in the relationship with the club was different, with the Pole saying that he gave gifts to friends and thanked everyone for what he lived in Munich, claiming to be “with a clear conscience”.
Hours later, Bayern Munich also manifested itself in an institutional way to show that peace was sealed with Lewandowski. The club published on its official website a note with statements by Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn, the club’s CEO, saying that the rough edges were smoothed after the barbs exchanges in recent weeks.
– It was nice that Robert came to my office one last time. We talked about everything, left on good terms and will keep in touch in the future. Robert and Bayern was and is a special success story. We wish him the best at Barcelona – I say Kahn.
Polish said goodbye to Bayern this Tuesday – Photo: Disclosure / Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski moved to Barcelona in July, after the Spanish club closed the payment of 45 million euros (may reach 50 million if variables are reached) to Bayern Munich. He defended the German club for eight seasons, scored 344 goals and won 19 titles.
– Robert came to my office to say goodbye, and we talked for another 15 minutes. I said everything, and we clarified everything. Robert has achieved great achievements with Bayern, and that is what must be remembered. He also knows he has a lot to be thankful for at Bayern. We wish him the best in his new challenge,” said Hasan Salihamidzic.