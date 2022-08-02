Al-Zawahiri, the al-Qaida chief killed by the US, was a doctor who became an extremist at age 15; know your story | World

Share on WhatsApp

Al-Qaeda was organized as a company with different departments, and Zawahiri was held responsible for the following areas:

ideological background, tactics and organizational skills;

leadership and coordination of the first suicide bombings and independent cells, which became a hallmark of the terrorist network;

coordinating, alongside other leaders, the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States;

and planning of the attack that, in 2000, left 17 soldiers dead on an American ship that was docked in Yemen, the USS Cole.

In addition, in 1998, Al-Zawahiri was charged in the US with having participated in bomb attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which left 224 dead.

The al-Qaeda leader was born in Egypt and trained as a doctor and surgeon. He had headed the terrorist network since bin Laden’s death in 2011.

He began to get involved with political movements of a religious nature at the age of 15.

Al-Zawahiri was from a middle class family in Egypt. His father was a professor of pharmacy, and his maternal grandfather was president of Cairo University and founder of a university in Saudi Arabia.

As a young man, Al-Zawahiri began reading the writings of a radical Islamic author, Sayyid Qutb. For this writer, the world was divided between believers and infidels (even moderate Muslims would be infidels).

The first extremist group that al-Zawahiri participated in, as a teenager, started with five members. He created a cell to try to overthrow the government of his secular country, Egypt.

He studied medicine at Cairo University, where he continued to engage in clandestine activities. The group he was involved with was called Al Jihad and advocated the idea that real Islam was not practiced in Egypt because the government (at the time, a dictatorship led by Gamal Abdel Nasser) did not follow Islamic laws and drove away the faithful of salvation. The solution, for them, was to act.

The Egyptian met his wife in the late 1970s. According to author Lawrence Wright, who writes on the history of al-Qaeda, al-Zawahiri had only seen the woman’s face once when he married. The woman died in October 2001.

1 of 1 Osama bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri pose for a photo in an image released on November 10, 2001 — Photo: Hamid Mir/Journal Dawn/Via Reuters Osama bin Laden and Ayman al-Zawahiri pose for a photo in an image released on November 10, 2001 — Photo: Hamid Mir/Journal Dawn/Via Reuters

In 1981, the then president of Egypt, Anwar Sadat, was assassinated in Cairo. He had signed a peace agreement with Israel, which was not accepted by Egyptian extremists. The assassins were soldiers linked to Al Jihad.

Sadat’s successor, Hosni Mubarak, carried out operations to frame the extremists, and al-Zawahiri was accused of arms smuggling and eventually arrested. Tortured, he named a partner.

The future leader of al-Qaeda was released from prison in 1984 and left Egypt for Pakistan. There, he met Osama Bin Laden in 1988.

Unlike Al-awahiri, who aimed to impose an Islamic government in Egypt, bin Laden started with a proposal to bring together Islamic fighters to fight the Soviets who, at the time, were occupying Afghanistan. And indeed, the Afghans managed to drive out the Soviet forces.

Bin Laden’s idea that jihad should go beyond the confines of his own countries changed Zawahiri’s view of extremism.

In the early 1990s, Al Jihad carried out several attacks in Egypt: it tried to kill a minister and the prime minister. The group failed on both counts, and the frustrated members called for a renewal of leadership. It was at this moment that Zawahiri became leader.

In 1998, Zawahri wrote a document that aimed to unify extremist groups willing to attack Americans everywhere in the world, not just in the Middle East.

In 2001, there was a union: Zawahiri’s group, the Egyptian Islamic Jihad, officially became part of bin Laden’s Al-Qaeda.

Al-Qaeda: ‘Terrorist multinational’

Bin Laden was from a Saudi business family. So al-Qaida was organized as a company, with specific departments that had specific goals.

According to American author Lawrence Wright, it is a “terrorist multinational”.

Although he was not considered as charismatic a leader as Osama bin Laden, al-Zawahiri was not regarded as an al-Qaida intellectual boss.

After bin Laden’s death in 2011, al-Zawahiri released a nearly 30-minute video.

Al-Qaeda then lost ground to a new group of extremists in the region: the Islamic State, which began to attract people who wanted to join jihad.

One of Al-Zawahiri’s daughters married Hamza Bin Laden, one of Osama’s sons.

Hamza was killed in an operation in Afghanistan.

Death of Al-Zawahiri in Kabul

Al-Zawahiri was killed in a CIA drone strike in Kabul on July 30, 2022, according to US officials.

US President Joe Biden made a speech at the White House in which he said “justice has been done”. “For decades [al-Zawahiri] was a mentor against the Americans,” Biden said.[Ele deixou uma] trail of murders and violence against US citizens.”

When US forces withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, Biden administration officials said they would maintain strike capability. The attack on al-Zawahiri was the first known counterterrorism attack since US troops left the country.

