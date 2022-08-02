Amber Heard must sell desert mansion to pay Johnny Depp $8 million fine

Looks like Amber Heard’s headache isn’t over yet. The actress was ordered to pay ten million and 35 thousand dollars, just over 58 million reais, to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, after the defamation trial they faced in early 2022. The amount has changed because the actor also had to pay about two million dollars to the ex.

According to information from daily mailthe star of Aquaman would not have the money to pay the fine, so he had to sell his home in the California desert, in the United States, which he would have bought in 2019. The Yucca Valley mansion was traded for just over a million dollars and the money will be used to pay the million dollar fine.

The information came to the public after court documents were revealed. The texts show that Amber turned down an offer of 16 million dollars, about 82 million reais, made by Johnny Depp’s lawyers at the time of the ex-couple’s divorce in 2016. daily mail also revealed that the amount was related to half of the salary received by the actor for participating in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge.

Heard reportedly told the lawyers that that wasn’t a question of moneythe conversations took place through emailsbut the judge did not accept them as evidence during the trial that ended in June 2022. The actress reportedly prohibited her lawyers from going after the money, as she wanted to be true to the world and her true intentions.