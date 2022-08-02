Amber Heard sells house in California for R$ 5.3 million; see photos

Amber Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley desert, California (USA), for R$ 5.3 million. The information was released by the website TMZ, which contacted the new owner of the house and confirmed that negotiations were made with the actress’ team.

The house has 228.2 m², three bedrooms and three bathrooms. In total, the land has 24,119 m². An anonymous fund linked to the actress bought the property in 2019 for around R$2.9 million. From the sale, she earns almost the same amount she paid for the house at the time.

The property was built in 2015 and has a three-car garage. The living room has a concrete floor, LED lights and high ceilings, as well as a fireplace and bar.

The kitchen has granite countertops and luxury Wolf and Miele appliances. The dining room comfortably seats eight people.

The living room of the house sold by Amber Heard in the USA Image: MLS

The main suite of the house has direct access to the back of the house. There, a 33-meter wooden bridge leads to a gazebo located on the side of a mountain, overlooking the desert and the surrounding area.

The master bathroom is equipped with a luxurious bathtub in the center of the room, two countertops and an all-stone shower area. The house also has a stereo sound system installed in all environments.

Check out more photos of the property:

