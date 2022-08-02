Amber Heard sells house in California for R$ 5.3 million; see photos

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Amber Heard sells house in California for R$ 5.3 million; see photos 0 Views

Amber Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley desert, California (USA), for R$ 5.3 million. The information was released by the website TMZ, which contacted the new owner of the house and confirmed that negotiations were made with the actress’ team.

The house has 228.2 m², three bedrooms and three bathrooms. In total, the land has 24,119 m². An anonymous fund linked to the actress bought the property in 2019 for around R$2.9 million. From the sale, she earns almost the same amount she paid for the house at the time.

The property was built in 2015 and has a three-car garage. The living room has a concrete floor, LED lights and high ceilings, as well as a fireplace and bar.

The kitchen has granite countertops and luxury Wolf and Miele appliances. The dining room comfortably seats eight people.

Amber Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley desert for R$ 5.3 million - MLS - MLS

The living room of the house sold by Amber Heard in the USA

Image: MLS

The main suite of the house has direct access to the back of the house. There, a 33-meter wooden bridge leads to a gazebo located on the side of a mountain, overlooking the desert and the surrounding area.

The master bathroom is equipped with a luxurious bathtub in the center of the room, two countertops and an all-stone shower area. The house also has a stereo sound system installed in all environments.

Amber Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley desert for R$ 5.3 million - MLS - MLS

Amber Heard sold her Yucca Valley desert home for R$5.3 million

Image: MLS

Check out more photos of the property:

Amber Heard sold house in Yucca Valley, California (USA), for R$ 5.3 million

Amber Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley desert for R$ 5.3 million - MLS

1 / 14

Amber Heard sold her Yucca Valley desert home for R$5.3 million

MLS

Amber Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley desert for R$ 5.3 million - MLS

two / 14

Amber Heard sold her Yucca Valley desert home for R$5.3 million

MLS

Amber Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley desert for R$ 5.3 million - MLS

3 / 14

Amber Heard sold her Yucca Valley desert home for R$5.3 million

MLS

Amber Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley desert for R$ 5.3 million - MLS

4 / 14

Amber Heard sold her Yucca Valley desert home for R$5.3 million

MLS

Amber Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley desert for R$ 5.3 million - MLS

5 / 14

Amber Heard sold her Yucca Valley desert home for R$5.3 million

MLS

Amber Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley desert for R$ 5.3 million - MLS

6 / 14

Amber Heard sold her Yucca Valley desert home for R$5.3 million

MLS

Amber Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley desert for R$ 5.3 million - MLS

7 / 14

Amber Heard sold her Yucca Valley desert home for R$5.3 million

MLS

Amber Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley desert for R$ 5.3 million - MLS

8 / 14

Amber Heard sold her Yucca Valley desert home for R$5.3 million

MLS

Amber Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley desert for R$ 5.3 million - MLS

9 / 14

Amber Heard sold her Yucca Valley desert home for R$5.3 million

MLS

Amber Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley desert for R$ 5.3 million - MLS

10 / 14

Amber Heard sold her Yucca Valley desert home for R$5.3 million

MLS

Amber Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley desert for R$ 5.3 million - MLS

11 / 14

Amber Heard sold her Yucca Valley desert home for R$5.3 million

MLS

Amber Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley desert for R$ 5.3 million - MLS

12 / 14

Amber Heard sold her Yucca Valley desert home for R$5.3 million

MLS

Amber Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley desert for R$ 5.3 million - MLS

13 / 14

Amber Heard sold her Yucca Valley desert home for R$5.3 million

MLS

Amber Heard sold her home in the Yucca Valley desert for R$ 5.3 million - MLS

14 / 14

Amber Heard sold her Yucca Valley desert home for R$5.3 million

MLS

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Cid Moreira says that the ‘biggest mistake’ was to have adopted one of the children

Cid Moreira, 94, again denied any type of reconciliation with his sons Rodrigo and Roger …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved