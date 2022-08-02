Ana Maria Braga announces dismissal of employee after controversial error in ‘Mais Você’ credit:Bang Showbiz

Ana Maria Braga announced the dismissal of the employee responsible for showing the VT of monkeys while the presenter spoke about the case of racism suffered by the children of Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso.

After the controversy generated by the mistake in choosing the video – which aired on ‘Mais Você’ on Monday (1) -, taking over the web, Ana Maria spoke out and revealed that the professional who made the mistake had been disconnected of your team.

“About the VT that went wrong while I was talking about a case of racism on my show: we’ve already investigated and found out who was responsible for the mistake,” she explained on Twitter.

“It’s the kind of unforgivable mistake and, therefore, she is no longer part of my team”, announced the presenter, before recording a video on Instagram apologizing for the failure broadcast on ‘Mais Você’.

In the morning show, Ana Maria was commenting on Giovanna’s heated reaction after two of her three children with Bruno were the target of racism in Portugal, when she asked the production to show the actress’ testimony about the case. However, instead of the interview given by Giovanna to ‘Fantástico’ the day before, images of monkeys were shown.

“A wrong VT came in there, we’ll correct it. It’s Giovanna’s VT, which talks about the situation she went through”, clarified Ana Maria next.

She continued, praising the actress’ attitude: “What Giovanna said, she said it right. If she were a black mother, she could be called crazy. So congratulations, Giovanna, for your reaction. You put your mouth on the trombone for your children and for all black people who suffer discrimination. And that’s how it has to be”.