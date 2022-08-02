Ana Maria Braga fires professional who displayed monkeys while she spoke about racism

‘It’s the kind of unforgivable mistake’, declared the presenter of ‘Mais Você’ after the case generated repercussions; program had an interview with Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso

Ana Maria Braga communicated that the person responsible for the wrong VT was fired



THE Rede Globo dismissed this Monday, 1, the person responsible for putting images of monkeys in the air at the moment when the presenter Ana Maria Braga commented in “Mais Você” about the crime of racism suffered by the children of the actors Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso in Portugal. The announcement of the dismissal of the employee was made by the presenter herself on her social networks. “About the VT that went wrong while I was talking about a case of racism on my show: we already investigated and found out who was responsible for the mistake, it’s the kind of unforgivable mistake and, therefore, she is no longer part of my team ”, wrote Ana Maria on Twitter.

Globo’s morning attraction began this Monday with the communicator echoing the interview that Giovanna and Bruno gave to “Fantástico” last Sunday, 31, giving details of the case of racism in which titi and Bless were victims. When he asked his production to show an excerpt of the interview, images of monkeys came on the air. The presenter then said: “A wrong VT entered, we will correct it. It’s Giovanna’s VT, which talks about the situation she went through”. The moment did not go unnoticed by viewers and reverberated on social media. Before the employee’s dismissal was announced by Ana Maria, the Young pan contacted Globo and the broadcaster said that the presenter had already explained on the air that it was a mistake.