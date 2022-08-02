Andor has premiere postponed to September and gets trailer

andor prepares to assault the Republic in the new trailer for the series released this Monday (1st) by Disney+. The preview also marks the announcement of the postponement of production on streaming, with the new date now for September 21, 2022.

The trailer is as grim as the first teaser released at the end of May, showing an impending war between the rebels and the Empire. THE Lucasfilm also released a new poster for the series. Check out:



the first season of andor will have 12 episodes and will also feature Forest Whitaker and Adria Arjonain addition to the title character played by Diego Luna. Tony Gilroy is the showrunner, and the cast still brings names like Stellan Skarsgard, Genevieve O’Reillybetween others.

