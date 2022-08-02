Android 13! Samsung announces One UI 5.0 beta program for select users

This Monday (1st), the Samsung announced the “One UI Value Up Challenge” (UI appreciation challenge One UI, in free translation) a program for beta testers Android 13 that will be selected by the company. According to the website SamMobile, the “One UI Value Up Challenge” program will be open to select users who have good scores on the Samsung Members and Community platforms.

Those chosen will be able to test all the new features of Android 13 running with the One UI 5.0 user interface. In addition to being able to contribute to shaping the final software experience, Samsung may reward participants based on dedication. The South Korean manufacturer did not reveal many details about the new program or what advantages selected users will have. What is expected is that the brand explains everything when the One UI 5.0 beta is actually released.