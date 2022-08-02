Another Ubisoft game appears as a surprise on Europe’s Xbox Game Pass

Raju Singh 1 hour ago

We know that every month new Ubisoft games are coming to Xbox Game Pass, and we already have some more concrete rumors or data about what might happen. now know that Ghost Recon Wildlands appeared on PC Game Pass in Europe.

As you can see in the screenshot below, this may have been an anticipation by Microsoft as tomorrow we should know what the first gaming logo will be for August 2022:

Ubisoft’s 2017 open-world title Ghost Recon Wildlands was the last good entry to the series, until the release of Breakpoint in 2019, which greatly divided the fanbase and has since put the Ghost Recon series on hold. no new games announced as of now.

However, if you’ve been waiting for a reason to take a trip back to the Wild Lands, Ubisoft might offer one if you’re on Xbox Game Pass.

August is shaping up to be an excellent month to take a trip down memory lane with Ubisoft. With another rumor claiming the potential of Immortals: Fenyx Rising coming to Game Pass, and now also with Ghost Recon Wildlands, fans of open world games will be in for a treat if both rumors are true.

