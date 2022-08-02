Apple iPhone 14 may reuse A15 Bionic chip, but still be faster than its predecessor

Apple does not comment on its next generation of iPhones, but rumors gain strength as we approach the month of September, and a detail that draws attention is the possibility of entry-level models using the same processor as the iPhone 13. ”, the new cell phones will still have performance gains.

According to information from ShrimpApplePro released this Monday (1st), the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will be equipped with the same A15 Bionic chip used by their predecessors in 2021, but with alleged improvements in the design of its internal componentsthe models will still be faster than the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.