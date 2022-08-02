At the opening of the semester at the STF, Fux says that the electoral system is one of the most reliable in the world | Elections 2022

Minister Luiz Fux, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said this Monday (1st) that the Brazilian electoral system is one of the most reliable and efficient in the world.

Fux gave the statements when making the opening speech of the semester at the STF, after a month of recess.

“Fortunately, our democracy has one of the most efficient, reliable and modern electoral systems in the world, […] a transparent, understandable and open Electoral Justice system open to all those who wish to contribute positively to the fairness of the electoral process”, declared Fux.

Candidate for reelection, President Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters often attack the Brazilian electoral system and the Electoral Justice. They repeatedly accuse, and without ever having presented evidence, the electronic voting machines.

In this scenario, ministers Luiz Fux and Luiz Edson Fachin, president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), have made frequent speeches in favor of the electoral process, electronic voting machines and democracy.

The presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), have also defended the polls and the electoral process.

1 of 1 Minister Luiz Fux presides over the opening session of the second semester. — Photo: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF Minister Luiz Fux presides over the opening session of the second semester. — Photo: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF

Respect between opponents

Also in this Monday’s speech, Fux said that the STF hopes that candidates respect their opponents in this year’s elections and that the election proceeds peacefully and without incidents.

“The Federal Supreme Court wants all candidates for elective positions to respect their opponents, who are effectively not their enemies. It trusts in the civility of debates and, above all, in peace, which allows us to end the 2022 cycle without incident,” he said. .

Luiz Fux also reaffirmed the STF’s commitment to ensuring that the elections are marked by stability and tolerance.

In the last session of the first semester, the president of the court had already said that the decisions taken by the Court ensured the legal certainty of the elections.

“It is never too much to renew to the country the votes that we, Brazilian citizens, candidates and voters and other participants, remain loyal to our Federal Constitution, always committed to ensuring that this year’s elections are marked by institutional stability and tolerance,” he said.

“In this context of plurality and interdependence, the prosperity of our Brazil, whatever the outcome of the polls, requires that, throughout this process, we are able to exercise and inspire in our fellow citizens the values ​​of respect and dialogue “, he declared.

Still in the speech, Fux recalled that minister Rosa Weber should be elected this year as the new president of the court, and minister Luís Roberto Barroso, vice president. The election is due to take place next week. Rosa Weber’s inauguration is scheduled for September 12.

It will be up to the minister to guide the judgments of the plenary from then on. So far, there are trials scheduled only for the month of August.