Australian senator calls Queen Elizabeth a coloniser; Look

Lidia Thorpe, an indigenous senator from Australia, called Queen Elizabeth II a “settler” during a swearing-in before lawmakers this morning. Reading is part of the swearing-in ceremony.

In videos that circulate on social networks, it is possible to see the moment when the senator walks to the Senate floor with her right fist raised. She is told to repeat the phrase written on the card, but includes the word “settler” to refer to the monarch.

I Sovereign, Lidia Thorpe, solemnly and sincerely swear that I will be faithful and maintain true loyalty to the colonizer Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

At the same moment, she is scolded by colleagues. One of them screams: “You’re not a senator if you don’t do it right.”

The President of the Senate then asks that Lydia read the oath correctly. The senator raises her arm again and you can hear a colleague saying “Nobody likes that.”

the second time, Lydia reads the oath ironically, but completes the formality. See the video:

Thats what it means by commonwealth, kowtow to Her Majesty. Australian senator Lidia Thorpe refers to the British Queen as a colonizer while making oath of allegiance… pic.twitter.com/W54zG8jKSe — UN (@UshaNirmala) August 1, 2022

Under the Australian constitution, all senators and parliamentarians must swear allegiance to the Queen and her heirs and successors before taking office.

Thorpe is of Aboriginal origin, an indigenous people of Australia – the country is part of the Commonweatlh organization and still has Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.

After the video, the senator commented on Twitter: “Sovereignty never ceded”.