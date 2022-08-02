Automatic transmission: what you need to know so you don’t have car problems – 02/08/2022

Every time I talk about lubrication, there are a lot of doubts and comments, good and bad, on the subject. So, this time I brought an automatic transmission specialist to clarify some points in this regard.

Keren has been an automatic transmission mechanic for 15 years, works with her father, who has worked in this area for 40 years, and is the first woman to represent Câmbio Automático do Brasil, a support association that provides technical manuals, among other things, for industry repairmen.

In response to a question from a subscriber on the channel about the automatic transmission cooling system and its main problems, Keren replied that “as in the mechanical transmission, we need the coolant to cool the entire system, that is, in the automatic transmission we have the heat exchanger. Some models have the heat exchanger attached to the gearbox, while others to the car’s radiator. The enemy of the automatic transmission is the temperature.”.

Keren explained that the torque that comes from the engine passes to the gearbox through the torque converter and that it is necessary for the whole assembly to work properly, which includes the ideal working temperature of the gearbox oil. She mentioned that overheating causes malfunctions and that damage to the heat exchanger can result in transmission fluid contamination by the coolant.

The expert points out that there is a myth that the coolant additive damages the heat exchanger. However, the truth is that the additive only reveals problems that were already present in the system, in general, related to corrosion and that, in this case, it is advisable to replace the heat exchanger.

Keren explains that “within automatic transmissions, especially sequential transmissions, the discs, which are the clutches, derive from cellulose, that is, they are a paper, which forces the transmission fluid to have anti-friction, lubricating functions, among others. contamination occurs, it loses all these properties and this clutch will slip and burn the transmission”.

Regarding the automatic transmission box oil change, Keren says that he understands the fear of the owners and that this replacement must be done very carefully, that it must respect the pertinent approvals and that tests need to be carried out to guarantee the success of the maintenance.

About this, Keren says that it’s no use wanting to change the oil in a car with, let’s say, 250 thousand km run that has never done preventive maintenance. This car already has a problem and will need corrective rather than preventive maintenance.

In addition, the expert points out that some transmissions have external filters, which are easy to access, while others have internal filters, which usually cause problems. She gives the example of a gearbox with more than 400,000 km traveled that has never broken and that the owner carries out preventive maintenance every 25,000 km.

And to calm the hearts of those who need a parameter of time for maintenance, Keren assures that a comfortable mileage to do the preventive is every 40 thousand km or once a year.

