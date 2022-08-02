AUXÍLIO BRASIL 600 will have 13th salary payments? Look

O Brazil aid it is a social assistance program that serves more than 18 million families in poverty or extreme poverty. The benefit replaces the old Bolsa Família, and is granted monthly with a minimum installment of R$ 400.

However, as of this month, the benefit will be transferred with an increased amount of R$ 600. The expectation is that the amounts will be paid with an additional R$ 200 until December of this year, according to the validity of the Electoral PEC.

In view of the increase in the benefit of the Brazil aid, many beneficiaries questioned the possible release of the 13th salary for beneficiaries of the social program this year. See more below!

Will Aid Brazil have 13th?

In his electoral project, President Jair Bolsonaro had promised the payment of a 13th salary to the beneficiaries of the Brazil aidhowever, the transfer only took place in 2019, being suspended in the coming years.

In view of this, Senator Alexandre Silveira created the Bill (PL – 625/2022), which provides for the payment of the extra salary to families covered by the social program between the months of June and December.

According to the author of the proposal, granting the 13th would be interesting considering that the beneficiaries of the social program do not have access to any extra payments. The measure would also serve to stimulate the country’s economy in the face of the current crisis.

On the other hand, with the recent granting of the benefit with a high value, the possibility of releasing the 13th salary for the beneficiaries of the Brazil aid due to lack of resources.

In addition, it is necessary to consider the electoral period, which prevents the implementation or readjustment of any measures of social or public wedge. Therefore, it is possible to say that the payment of the 13th would be unfeasible.

Auxílio Brasil payment schedule is anticipated

Through the ordinance published in the “Official Gazette” on July 20, Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries will receive an additional R$ 200 in their monthly fees between the months of August and December of this year.

The forecast of public expenditure for the payment of the Brazil aid worth R$ 600 is R$ 26 billion. In addition, the gas voucher should also increase from R$60 to R$120 every two months, increasing the program’s costs by more than R$1 billion.

NIS ending in 1 – Received on August 9;

NIS ending in 2 – Receives August 10th;

NIS ending in 3 – Receives August 11;

NIS ending on 4 – Received on August 12;

NIS ending on 5 – Received on August 15;

NIS ended on 6 – Receives on August 16;

NIS ending on 7 – Receives on August 17;

NIS ending on 8 – Receives on August 18;

NIS ended on 9 – Receives on August 19;

NIS ending in 0 – Received on August 22nd.