Auxílio Brasil app does not show the amount of R$ 600.00? Know more!

Currently, many Brazilians depend on Auxílio Brasil to pay their bills and supplement their income. In this sense, access to the Auxílio Brasil app is essential. Recently, some app users have noticed an error with the platform. On several occasions, the app, primarily, does not show the value of R$ 600. Therefore, subscribers want to know: how to solve this problem and see the payment again?

To solve problems with the Auxílio Brasil app – and any other government app – a great recommendation is to always look for information on sites of proven reputation (such as Pronatec) and official channels of the federal administration. In addition, it is worth being suspicious of information disclosed in YouTube videos and on social networks. In this sense, see below how to solve the new problem of the Auxílio Brasil app, according to official information.

How to download the Auxílio Brasil app?

Before showing how to solve the new problem of the Auxílio Brasil app, it is important to explain how to download the platform. First, the Auxílio Brasil app is available on the Play Store and App Store. Therefore, the application works both on mobile phones with the Android operating system and on Apple devices with iOS. To download, just access the app store available on your cell phone, search for Auxílio Brasil and download the official application of the federal administration. Then, just access the platform with the login information.

What is the new problem with Auxílio Brasil?

As we mentioned earlier, some beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil reported a major problem with the application. According to users, the app does not show the balance of payments (which can reach R$ 600) and the new transfer calendar. The change made many people worried, especially about the possibility of losing the benefit. Therefore, those enrolled in the social program want to know: how to fix this problem and get back to using all the app’s features?

How to solve the problem of the Auxílio Brasil app and see the balance again?

Apparently, the problem with the Auxílio Brasil app is a simple matter of updating. In some devices, the new payments of R$ 600 (which will start from August), already appear as confirmed. In certain cell phones, on the other hand, the calendar still appears with the old value (of R$ 400). The occurrence is just a technical error.

In other words, the amount of R$ 600 will be paid normally, even for those who did not have access to the update. The new calendar will soon be available to all users. In other words: to solve the problem, users just have to wait. After all, the update happens automatically.

Still have questions about the new Emergency Aid payments? You can contact those responsible for the benefit through the application itself or at the agencies of the Federal Savings Bank.