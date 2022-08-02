Ayman al-Zawahiri: who was the al-Qaeda leader killed by the US in Afghanistan

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Ayman al-Zawahiri: who was the al-Qaeda leader killed by the US in Afghanistan 1 Views

Ayman Al Zawahiri

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Zawahiri was al-Qaeda’s most prominent spokesman and ideologue in recent years.

Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was killed by a US drone strike in Afghanistan, was known as al-Qaeda’s top ideologue.

An eye surgeon who helped found the militant group Egyptian Islamic Jihad, he assumed leadership of al-Qaeda after the assassination of Osama bin Laden by US forces in May 2011.

Zawahiri was considered bin Laden’s right-hand man. Some experts believe he was the “operational brain” behind the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Zawahiri was number two — second only to bin Laden — on the US government’s 22 “Most Wanted Terrorists” list in 2001 and had a $25 million bounty on his head.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Rio has 15 thousand doses of vaccine that expire this Tuesday; city ​​hall asks cariocas to look for posts to catch up on vaccinations | Rio de Janeiro

About 15 thousand doses of vaccine from astraZeneca against Covid can be discarded if they …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved