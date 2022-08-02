Balenciaga ignores criticism and launches 7,000 reais garbage bag

In May, the brand Balenciaga received criticism around the world (and ours as well) for releasing a wrecked sneaker that appeared to be inspired by shoes worn by homeless people or war refugees. In addition to transforming extreme poverty into a consumer item, they went further. The footwear was launched as a luxury item and cost around 10 thousand reais.

The marketing gimmick of investing in “poverty chic” must be working. A proof: now, they have released a luxury garbage bag. Yes, the bag inspired by a garbage bag comes in three colors and costs US$ 2,700. On the brand’s Instagram, stylist Demna Gvasalia wrote: “I couldn’t miss the opportunity to make the most expensive garbage bag in the world, as everyone loves a fashion scandal.” Who should really love it is him and the owners of the brand, who profit from it.

The bag has now gone on sale, but it first appeared at the brand’s show in March, in a show that was highly praised and clearly inspired by the dramas of war refugees.

The week of parades took place in the midst of Ukraine’s refugee crisis. The bags carried in the fashion shows by celebrities and models were inspired by the bags that refugees and other vulnerable people carry their belongings. What we didn’t know is that they were going to sell the piece. But on second thought, it was obvious.

The strategy of causing is working. And, apparently, they are so above good and evil that they ignore all the criticism they receive about the absurdity of taking items connected with extreme poverty and turning it into a “wish piece” for the rich. Arrogance in its purest state seems to scream: “we are rich, we don’t care”.

The fact that the world is at risk of a global recession and that poverty has increased worldwide does not seem to shake them. After all, crises increase inequalities. And the craze for “brands” is on the rise. So I bet the “fancy” garbage bag will sell.

A test; influencer GKay posted the sneaker on her networks a month ago, making it clear that she had bought the piece. In the caption, she wrote: “I don’t know what to think”.

Nothing against GKay. She, like many wealthy people of her generation, is fanatical about brands and shopping. When in doubt, if the brand launched, they buy. And if those consumers exist, the brand produces. Why not?

The absurdity is so great that, on Twitter, many say the brand is doing a social experiment to see how far the rich fall for its tricks.

I don’t believe that’s it. In times of social media, it’s worth saying “speak badly, but talk about me” and even hate speech is used to generate engagement by some.

And, think about it, the luxury garbage bag wouldn’t even be so bad if it were used for millionaires to start, for example, taking care of their own garbage. But, unfortunately, that shouldn’t be the case.