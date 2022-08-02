Balenciaga sells bag inspired by garbage bags for R$ 9 thousand







Balenciaga bag was inspired by garbage bags Photo: Reproduction / Social networks

Balenciaga strikes again. After being criticized for launching a “destroyed” sneaker for R$ 10 thousand, now the luxury brand has bet on bags inspired by garbage bags.

Called “trash pouch”, the bags are available in black, white and blue and, according to the website highsnobietycost US$1,790 – the equivalent of more than R$9,300.

In a photo posted on Highsnobiety’s Instagram, the “trash pouches” can already be seen in the brand’s physical stores.

The bags were presented during a show by the brand at Paris Fashion Week in March. On the occasion, Balenciaga announced the winter 2022 collection.

Demna Gvasalia, creative director at Balenciaga, even told the newspaper Women’s Wear Daily that the purpose of the launch was to create “a fashion scandal”.

“I couldn’t miss the opportunity to create the most expensive garbage bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal”, commented Gvasalia at the time of the show.

Netizens reacted to the “garbage bag bag”

As with the “destroyed” sneaker, the “garbage bag” has not been immune from a wave of comments on social media.

Netizens recalled the moment when the influencer Gessica Kayane was shown to have purchased the controversial shoe and asked for “someone to hold Gkay”. Others shared “looks” that mimic the new luxury item.