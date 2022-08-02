Beef consumption has a negative record; pig price drops | Economy

JOÃO GODINHO – 12.4.2015 Pork prices go against inflation and fall in the last year

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), pork prices fell by 5.21% in the last year. Meat is currently considered the cheapest of the 18 main types of meat available in Brazilian markets, according to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), the country’s official inflation indicator. While the pork market experiences an increase in demand and a drastic decrease in prices, the consumption of cattle in the country is the lowest in more than two decades.

According to the same IBGE survey, it is possible to observe an increase of 11.12% in the price of beef sirloin, and picanha rose 9.21%. Data collected by the National Supply Company (Conab) show that beef consumption has fallen to the lowest level in the last 26 years, with 24.8 kg consumed per Brazilian in one year. In comparison, the highest data recorded was for 2006, where there was about 42.8 kg of beef per citizen. In the last five years, the registered drop has already reached a decrease of more than 26% in consumption in the country.

With the drop in prices, the ABPA (Brazilian Association of Animal Protein) is expected to increase the consumption of pork in 2022. The projection is 18 kilos per person, an increase close to 8%, since in 2021 approximately 7 kilos per capita by the institution.

It is estimated that annual production of meat, including pork and poultry, will reach 28 million tons this year. Thus, the beef sector hits another negative record with production estimated at 8.115 million tons by the end of 2022, the lowest in 20 years.

According to specialists in the area, the decrease in pork prices corresponds to the decline in exports, which ended up stimulating supply in the Brazilian market in recent months. For cattle, there has been an increase in food insecurity in Brazil and an increase in inflation in the last two years.