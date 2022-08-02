Beef consumption should fall to the lowest level in 26 years in Brazil, estimates Conab | agribusiness

Beef consumption should fall to the lowest level in the last 26 yearswith 24.8 kg consumed by each Brazilian during the year 2022.

The highest proportion of the historical series was recorded in 2006, when there was an availability of 42.8 kg of beef per person.

In the last 10 years, the highest rate was recorded in 2013 (38.3 kg).

This is what data estimated by the National Supply Company (Conab), which began the survey in 1996, reveal.

In 2021, estimated internal availability statistics are already had shown a historic drop in consumption. In the last five years, the fall should be 26.8% in Brazil.

Product availability is calculated by subtracting the exported volume of meat from what is domestically produced and imported.

Beef consumption in Brazil Year kg / per inhabitant 2012 35.9 2013 38.3 2014 35.3 2015 33.2 2016 33.9 2017 33.9 2018 33.9 2019 30.6 2020 27.7 2021* 27.8 2022* 24.8

The same Conab balance sheet shows that chicken meat exports should grow 6%, which represents a new record this year, with 4.7 million tons shipped. The company also estimates a 15% increase in this type of beef trade, to 2.84 million tons.

The estimate of total meat production, including pork and poultry, is 28 million tons in 2022. In this regard, in the beef sector, there is another negative record: the estimated production of 8.115 million tons at the end of the year will be the lowest in 20 years.

The drop is a reflection of the increase in hunger in Brazil. A report by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) recently showed that 61.3 million Brazilians deal with some type of food insecurity.

The increase in food prices contributes to this. In May, Jornal da Globo showed that the Meat price rose more than twice as high as inflation in the last 2 years.

And, on the other hand, experts point out that consumption decreased and should continue in this trend in the coming years also due to environmental issues and cultural changes.