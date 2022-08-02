Beyoncé: Why Accusations of Capacitism Will Make Singer Re-Record Lyrics

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 43 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Beyoncé: Why Accusations of Capacitism Will Make Singer Re-Record Lyrics 0 Views

  • Mark Savage
  • BBC Music Reporter

Beyonce

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Beyoncé has not yet commented on the criticism of the term used in the song Heated, but a spokesperson for the singer said that the lyrics will be changed and re-recorded.

A spokeswoman for singer Beyoncé has stated that she will change the lyrics of the song heated after criticism for containing a term offensive to people with some neurological conditions.

The track, which also has Canadian rapper Drake as one of the authors, is on the singer’s new album, renaissance. The term appears twice throughout the song.

American pop star Lizzo recently apologized for using the same word in her song GRRRLS.

In June, Lizzo apologized and re-recorded the track, removing the offending lyrics.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

“It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon”

posted on 01/08/2022 16:18 / updated on 01/08/2022 16:18 (credit: Ivan Erick/Disclosure) The actress Isis …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved