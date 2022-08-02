BH: 2-meter boa constrictor seen near the Central Market – Gerais

Jiboia was seen in the quiet of the Central Market this Monday (1/8) (photo: Reproduction/Social Media) A boa constrictor measuring approximately two meters was seen this Monday afternoon (8/1) near the Central Market, in downtown Belo Horizonte. The animal is already “famous” among the residents of the region.

According to Market Superintendent Luiz Carlos Braga, the snake did not enter the building, but belongs to a customer who has authorization to domesticate the snake.

It is the pet boa that travels through the Central Region of the capital of Minas Gerais, in a baby carriage. The tutor, Mnica Cunha, approximately 62 years old, went viral on social media in September 2020, when she was caught releasing her “pet” on a lawn located on the corner of Rua dos Tupis and Rio de Janeiro.

The woman still has two other pet boa constrictors. Luiz Carlos informed that she has charged R$2 for those who wish to photograph the animals.

Domestication allowed by IBAMA

According to IBAMA, in order to have a snake at home, it is necessary that the animal does not have venom and that it is acquired in a place authorized by the state environmental agency, coming from a legal breeding site.

It is also necessary to present a protocol that guarantees safety in handling the animal and measures to keep the environment adapted.

The organ explains that poisonous species can be kept only in authorized places, such as research centers.

