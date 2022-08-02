Biden Announces US Killed Al Qaeda Leader: ‘Justice Has Been Done’

President Joe Biden announced Monday that the United States had killed the leader of Al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiriin an air raid on Kabul.

“Last Saturday, under my orders, the United States carried out an air strike over Kabul, which killed the emir of al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri,” the president said in a statement at the White House. “Justice has been served and this terrorist leader is no more.”

Zawahiri, considered the mastermind behind the September 11, 2001, attacks that left nearly 3,000 dead in New York, assumed leadership of the terrorist organization after the death of Osama bin Laden in 2011.

He was one of the most wanted terrorists in the United States, which offered a $25 million reward for any information leading to his arrest or conviction.

In August 2020, al-Qaida number two Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah was killed on the streets of Tehran by Israeli agents during a secret mission led by Washington, according to The New York Times. His death was a severe blow to the terrorist organization, already weakened and overshadowed by the Islamic State group.

“There were no civilian casualties”

When Ayman al-Zawahiri inherited a decaying organization in 2011, he had to multiply the “franchises” and his circumstantial loyalty oaths in order to survive, from the Arabian Peninsula to Magred, from Somalia to Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.

In late 2020, there were rumors that he had died of heart disease, but the leader reappeared in a video.

On Monday, a US government official said the US carried out a “counter-terrorist operation against a key al-Qaida target” in Afghanistan over the weekend, without mentioning Ayman al-Zawahiri. The operation “was successful and there were no civilian casualties,” he added.

According to the American press, Ayman al-Zawahiri would have been killed in a drone attack carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency, the CIA, in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The announcement comes nearly a year after the chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan that allowed the Taliban to regain control of the country after 20 years.

In mid-July, the United States announced the death of the leader of the Islamic State group in Syria, Maher al Agal, during a drone strike, an operation that “considerably weakened the organization’s ability” to prepare, finance and carry out operations in the country. region,” said a US military spokesman.