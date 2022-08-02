Big Brazilian club closes the hiring of Marcinho, reports newspaper; fans are against social media

Brazilian football

Player already trains at the club’s CT

Athletico Paranaense v Palmeiras - CONMEBOL Recopa Sudamericana 2022
While responding to a criminal case, the side Marcinho, created by Botafogo, is back in Brazilian football. After passing with the colors of Athletico Pr, where he was champion of the Copa Sudamericana, the defender is the newest reinforcement of Bahia, which disputes the Serie B of the Brasileirão.

According to the newspaper “Correio”, Marcinho is already training at Cidade Tricolor, just waiting for the announcement of his arrival. Free in the market, he arrives at Bahia at no cost, with status of great holder on the side of the great northeastern club.

In his career, Marcinho is a bred of Botafogo, and even played for the Brazilian team of coach Tite. After getting involved in great controversy by running over a cyclist, the player still managed to play with CAP colors. Since then, he has struggled to find a club on the market, precisely due to the strong protest he suffers on social networks.

On social networks, Bahia’s fans, in weight, are against the arrival of Marcinho, with the tag ‘MarcinhoNo‘. Anyway, the player already trains at CT and tends to be available for Bahia’s next games in Serie B.

Bahia fans are against the arrival of Marcinho

