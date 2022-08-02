‘Biggest mistake I’ve done in my life’, says Cid Moreira about adopting a son







Photo: RD1

Amid the legal fight with his sons Rodrigo and Roger Moreira, journalist Cid Moreira, 94, defines Roger’s adoption as the “biggest mistake of his life”.

In an interview with Quem magazine, Cid says that Roger was adopted by his ex-wife Ulhiana Naumtchyk, with whom the presenter was married for 20 years. “This man (Roger) is my ex-wife’s nephew. His parents are still alive,” he said.

According to the journalist, he ended up adopting the boy out of gratitude, since the two worked together. “I don’t know why I did that. It was the biggest mistake I’ve done in my life. This guy goes to the media to say I was malnourished”, said Cid, referring to the children’s lawsuit to interdict the father and so that the journalist’s current wife, Fátima Sampaio Moreira, to be investigated for alleged dilapidation of the property.

The accusations began in July 2021. According to Rodrigo and Roger, Fátima transferred to her own account and relatives, including abroad, more than R$40 million that belonged to Cid, sold 11 of his 18 properties and kept the journalist in private prison. Cid, on the other hand, defends the woman, says he has already proven her sanity and guarantees that the actions were motivated by financial interest.

“It’s a total absurdity, because not even in my childhood, when my father was poor, did we go hungry. A lot of people believed that and I entered a nightmare. But the truth is one. They went to court and lost,” said the presenter.

Cid is emphatic and says he has no interest in getting close to his children. He says he was dishonored and ‘thrown in the trash’ for money. “It was the second time they tried. The first one, they made a ripple and such, but in the second one, as the internet grew, it caught fire. But it was all without proof and the people, by hearing, opened the doors “, he said.

According to Cid, he works hard to this day and has never been sued for failing to pay anything. “They wanted to interdict me and take care of me. Fatima is the one who takes care of me, and very well, as you can see. It was a high price I paid for fame. But Roger acted badly the first time he tried to dishonor me”, scored.