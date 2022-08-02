Body found in missing child camp in Grande BH – Gerais

The body found on a soccer field in the Pedra Branca neighborhood, in Ribeiro das Neves, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, of the 10-year-old girl Brbara Vitria, who had been missing since Sunday (31/7). The information was confirmed by the Military Police (PM) this Tuesday morning (8/2).
The child, who lives in the Landi District, in the Justinpolis region, left home to go to the bakery, but did not return. She was located by a resident this morning.
The body was wearing an Atltico shirt, the same one that Barbara was wearing when she disappeared, but without the underwear. There are signs of violence and hanging.
Also according to the military, the region where the girl was found is considered “very well policed and with constant patrol”.
“a case that is not common for the region”, he concluded.
No suspect information yet. The expertise was at the scene and the body was removed by the fiddle around 11:50 am, at which time the residents shouted for “justice”.
