Body of girl who disappeared after going to the bakery is found in Ribeirão das Neves

The body of 10-year-old girl Bárbara Vitória Lopes was found in Ribeirão das Neves. A neighbor was passing by the Pedra Branca soccer field, in the Landi 2nd Section neighborhood, and came across a dead girl dressed in a Rooster shirt.

Kate Alves Botelho, 27, was the one who found the body of the girl Bárbara, who disappeared last Sunday (31), after going out to buy bread .

The child was in a thicket behind the goal of the Pedra Branca football field. She was also found without the shorts worn on the day of her disappearance.

“I found him [o corpo] sideways, thrown, without his pants and with his mouth tied. The first reaction was to understand if it was her or not, because she was on her back and looked like a doll. Then, I got closer and confirmed: it’s Barbara. Everyone they kill throws them here in this thicket”, told Kate Alves Botelho to the report of THE TIME.

She claims that, first, she triggered other boys who were on the field playing ball. “I said: ‘she’s the 10-year-old girl, she’s here, people! Someone help!’ Nobody believed it, so I screamed louder to call the police and decided to go after her parents to warn them,” she reports.