Bolsonaro criticizes businessmen who signed a manifesto: ‘Mammals’

Last week, the president questioned what danger his actions pose to democracy; letter in support of democratic institutions exceeded 500 thousand signatures

Isac Nóbrega/PR

President Jair Bolsonaro spoke to supporters about the manifesto for democracy



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spoke with his supporters this Monday, 1st, and returned to his opinion on the pro-democracy letter – which recently exceeded 500,000 signatures. According to the representative, some subscribers are “mammals”. “This manifesto was signed by bankers, artists, and there is one more class there. Some entrepreneurs, mammals,” he declared. The Chief Executive also opined that he did not know of businessmen who supported leftist parties and politicians and directed criticism at Luiza Trajano. “There are no left-wing entrepreneurs. The only one that moved to the left was Magazine Luiza, and it went down”, he said, citing the drop in the company’s quotations on the Stock Exchange.

Last Tuesday, the 26th, sectors of society released a document called “Letter to Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law” in which they expressed support for democracy and electronic voting machines. Bolsonaro has already spoken about the initiative and questioned what threats his actions generate to democracy. On the same day, the president went to his twitter and mocked the manifesto by creating his own pro-democracy letter. “I hereby declare that I am in favor of democracy. Signed: Jair Messias Bolsonaro, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.