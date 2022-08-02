Bolsonaro fears being arrested if he loses reelection, says columnist







Jair Bolsonaro photo: Reuters

The fears of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) if he loses reelection this year involve a certainty that he will be arrested if he leaves the chair of the presidency of the Republic, reveals an investigation by Mônica Bergamo, from the newspaper Folha de São Paulo.

According to the columnist, Bolsonaro has repeated this theory to several interlocutors, some of them from his government, but even to people unrelated to his administration.

According to sources heard by the publication, at times, the president reacts in a “disturbed” way when talking about the subject.

Interlocutors who are not part of the government even say that Bolsonaro insinuates that arresting him will not be an easy task. According to these sources, the president claims he is not “naive” like former presidents Lula and Michel Temer, who were arrested after leaving the executive command.

Bolsonaro even mentioned that there could be “death” if they try to arrest him.

In conversations with interlocutors, the chief executive still reveals fear that his children, three of them in politics, could also be arrested depending on the outcome of the elections.

Among the actions that are being processed in court against Bolsonaro are investigations into his conduct in the covid-19 pandemic in Brazil – questioned by the Covid CPI, for example – and also about the frequent attacks that the president makes on electronic voting machines and the electoral system. Brazilian.