Bolsonaro invites heads of state to September 7 protests

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) invited rulers from Portuguese-speaking countries to the festivities in honor of the 7th of September, which this year marks the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s Independence. The information was confirmed by Itamaraty.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, so far, the international guests to celebrate the date were the heads of state Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (Portugal), João Loureno (Angola), José Maria Neves (Cape Verde), Umaro Sissoco Embal (Guin -Bissau), Filipe Nyusi (Mozambique), Carlos Vila Nova (So Tom and Príncipe) and Jos Ramos-Horta (Timor-Leste).

The Portuguese president’s trip has already been confirmed by the country’s Parliament and Rebelo should arrive in Brazil on the 6th and stay until the 10th of September.

During the PL convention, held on July 24, Bolsonaro called on his electorate to participate in Brazil’s Independence Day parades, saying that the people would take to the streets “for the last time”.

After two years without the presence of the military because of the pandemic, the expectation that 4,500 civil servants from the Armed Forces will be part of the parade on the Esplanada dos Ministries, in Brasília. The president will be in the federal capital at that time, in the morning, but soon afterwards he will head to Rio de Janeiro, where the protests will be concentrated.