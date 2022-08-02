Bolsonaro says ‘nothing is coming’ about buying cheaper diesel from Russia

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) backed down this Monday (1st) and said that ‘nothing is coming’ in relation to the trade agreement for Brazil to buy cheaper diesel from Russia. The conflict between that country and Ukraine caused an imbalance in the international market.

“It’s being negotiated. Nothing is coming at the moment. But the idea is, the globe, right, come on top,” Bolsonaro said during a conversation with supporters at Palácio da Alvorada.

At the beginning of last month, Bolsonaro said, without giving further details, that the agreement for the purchase of Russian diesel is “almost certain”. “On my trip to Russia, I agreed on fertilizers for agribusiness. And now an agreement is almost certain to buy much cheaper diesel from the country,” said the president.





At another time, in a conversation with the press, the president spoke again about the topic and highlighted the possibility of the product arriving in the country in about 60 days. “We import almost 30% of diesel. Now you have to import diesel from those who are selling it cheaper, and not from those who are willing to sell it even more expensively, because increasing the price increases Petrobras’ profit”.

Bolsonaro traveled to Russia in February this year. On the occasion, he met with Vladimir Putin and defended the sovereignty of countries in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on February 24. Then, on June 27, Bolsonaro spoke to Putin again, this time by phone. The subjects discussed were fertilizers and agricultural products.





Diesel stock in Brazil

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, said on June 12 that the supply of diesel in Brazil could last another 50 days if there are no new imports during this period.

“The ministry is very attentive to the diesel issue, and until yesterday Brazil had 50 days. If something happens in the world and it cannot import more oil, the country still has 50 days of diesel without having to import oil”, commented the minister. during a public hearing at the Senate Economic Affairs Committee.

Despite this projection, Sachsida ruled out any possibility of shortages. He assured that the country has enough diesel until December. According to the minister, on June 11, Brazil had 1.6 million cubic meters (or 1.6 billion liters) of fuel in its A S-10 diesel reserves (that is, without the addition of biodiesel).



