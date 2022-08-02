Borrow up to BRL 3,000 if you are negative: just do that!

Financial difficulties have become recurrent with inflation up there. The solution adopted by many people has been the loans. And thinking about the group of Brazilian entrepreneurs, this year the government launched the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (Digital SIM), with a credit limit of up to R$ 3 thousand. Find out more below!

Loan for negatives

The modality releases credit for both individuals (PF) and those who act as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI). The objective is to help in popular entrepreneurship and in promoting the formalization of small businesses.

One of the advantages that stand out most in the service is the possibility for negative people to apply for loans. The maximum limit for hiring varies from up to R$ 1 thousand for individuals and up to R$ 3 thousand for those who are MEI. The credit analysis period is up to 10 days.

interest rates

The interest charged by Digital SIM loan are different depending on the group of applicants. In the case of individuals, the rate is 1.95% per month, with an installment term of 24 months.

For MEIs, the percentage is slightly higher, 1.99% per month, but the payment term also reaches up to 2 years. For the category, interested parties must also present activity/constitution as a micro-entrepreneur for at least 12 months.

How to apply for Digital SIM?

In addition to the difference in interest charges, there are also different ways to contract the SIM Digital loan. Individuals who want to create or expand their activities can request the R$ 1 thousand through the Caixa Tem application. The tip is that it is updated so that the credit option is visible.

Those who act as MEIs can apply for microcredit in the amount of up to BRL 3,000. Unlike the individual entrepreneur, micro-entrepreneurs must go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch with personal documentation and also the company that proves they have been operating for more than one year.