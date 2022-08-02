BRAZIL AID LOAN can be RELEASED TOMORROW (3); see the latest news about the consigned Auxílio Brasil

O loan aid Brazil has new settings for the month of August.

This is because the last step for program beneficiaries to have the Auxílio Brasil loan released must be completed see you tomorrow (3).

Find out in this article if the Aid Brasil loan was released and check latest news on the Auxílio Brasil loan.

O loan aid Brazil was announced by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on March 17.

The modality of Auxílio Brasil payroll loan was announced through Provisional Measure (MP) 1,106/22.

Since then, many beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil are waiting for the release of the payroll loan.

O Consigned Aid Brazil is part of the consigned credit modality.

This means, in short, that the credit requested by the citizen will be paid automatically with the benefit payroll.

That is, whoever requests the Consigned Aid Brazilwill receive smaller installments of Auxílio Brasil, because the benefit amount will be discounted to pay the loan.

For those looking for information about How does the Auxílio Brasil loan work?the answer is simple: beneficiaries will be able to request up to 40% of the Auxílio Brasil amount.

Therefore, those who receive around R$ 400 may request up to R$ 160 for the Consigned Aid Brazil (40% of BRL 400).

In addition, approximately 5% of this amount can be used to withdraw or amortize debts on the card.

O Aid Brazil loan is guaranteed payment, because it is automatically deducted from the payroll. Therefore, the citizen will be covered with lower interest rates, around 2%.

Finally, the consigned Auxílio Brasil will have a payment term of up to 48 months and can be requested through several banks.

It is important that beneficiaries are aware of the risks of Auxílio Brasil payroll loan.

This is because the families that contract the credit will receive smaller installments of Auxílio Brasil – which will be automatically deducted for the payment of the loan.

That is, whoever contracts the total amount of the loan – R$ 160, will receive only R$ 240 of the benefit (R$ 400 – R$ 160).

For those who want to know if the Auxílio Brasil loan has already been releasedthe answer is no.

But the good news is that the last step for approval to be completed needs to be done by tomorrow (3).

The loan MP awaits the sanction of Jair Bolsonaro, who has until the 3rd of august to sanction or not the consigned.

After this step, the text will go to the regulation of the Ministry of Citizenship, which will publish a normative instruction to regularize the credit application.

The rules for the Aid Brazil loan application have not yet been defined, as the Ministry of Citizenship will still select eligible beneficiaries and financial institutions.

In summary, for take out the Aid Brazil loanbeneficiaries need to wait for Bolsonaro’s sanction and, as already mentioned, for the publication of an instruction that will regulate the credit.