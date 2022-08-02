Brazil to receive antiviral to treat monkeypox

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said today that Brazil will receive the antiviral tecovirimat, developed specifically to treat smallpox in monkeys, but did not set a deadline for the drug’s arrival. The order was made through PAHO (Pan American Health Organization).

In a message on Twitter, Queiroga said that, at first, only people with more severe cases of monkeypox will receive the antiviral. O tecovirimat, approved in January 2022, blocks the spread of the virus and is already used in some countries as a treatment.

On Friday (29), Brazil recorded 1,066 cases of monkeypox, most of them in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. The Ministry of Health is treating the disease as an “outbreak”, the first stage in the evolution of contagion, before an epidemic and pandemic, such as covid-19.

Hours after confirmation of the first death in Brazil from monkeypox, the Ministry of Health said it had ordered 50,000 doses of the vaccine against the disease. The expectation is that about 20 thousand doses arrive in September and the rest in October.

The order was also placed through Opas to the Danish pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic, the only vaccine manufacturer in the world. Countries that have already started to apply the immunizer, such as the United States, began purchasing negotiations nine weeks ago.

The Ministry of Health argues that mass vaccination is not recommended by the WHO (World Health Organization) in non-endemic countries for the disease. The recommendation, so far, is that people who had contact with suspected cases and health professionals with high occupational risk be immunized in the face of exposure to the virus.

PAHO serves as WHO’s regional office for the Americas.

Study indicates antiviral may be effective against smallpox

In May, research published in the scientific journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases points out that the antiviral tecovirimat may be effective in reducing the transmissibility of the virus and the duration of monkeypox symptoms.

Scientists looked at seven UK cases of people infected between 2018 and 2021 and looked at patients’ reaction to two antivirals: brincidofovir and tecovirime. Three patients received brincidofovir and one received tecovirimat. (see below).

According to the research, the patient who received tecovirimat had a faster clinical response, shorter duration of symptoms and expelled virus for less time through the upper respiratory tract. Treatment was started soon after the appearance of the skin lesions.

There was a temporal relationship with clinical and virologic responses that were faster than those seen in untreated or brincidofovir-treated patients; however, we cannot say whether this was a result of tecovirimat treatment. A similar reduction in lesion count and duration of PCR positivity in blood and upper respiratory tract was observed in smallpox monkeys when treated with tecovirimat versus placebo.

Excerpt from the study published by The Lancet infectious diseases

The research found no benefit from using the other drug tested, brincidofovir, to treat the disease. The researchers point out that the result could be more efficient if the antiviral was administered earlier or in a different dosage.

Because of the small patient sample, the authors stressed at the time the need for more research to determine tecovirimat’s potential as a treatment for monkeypox in humans.

the cases

Four patients received medical care in the UK between 2018 and 2019. Three cases were imported from West Africa and the fourth involved a healthcare worker, who became infected after treating a patient without hospital protective equipment.

The infected were treated with the brincidofovir seven days after the appearance of the first skin lesions, but no benefit was observed with the treatment. Changes in liver tests were also observed after using the drug.

The healthcare worker received a dose of the smallpox vaccine on the sixth post-exposure day in addition to the antiviral bricidofovir.

Another three cases were identified in a family (comprising a father, mother and four children under the age of 10) who traveled from Nigeria to the UK. During Covid-19’s mandatory 10-day isolation period, the man developed a progressive vesicular rash and sought medical attention.

Tests confirmed the monkeypox diagnosis. The youngest daughter also developed a fever and a vesicular rash and the entire family was hospitalized. Twenty-one days later, the father and three eldest children were discharged, but the mother asked permission to remain in the hospital with the girl.

treatment with tecovirimat for the child was considered but waived as the antiviral was not licensed for use in children. On the 14th day of hospitalization, the mother developed malaise, headache, pharyngitis and vesicles in her chest. One test indicated positive for smallpox.

The woman received oral tecovirimat for two weeks. “The therapeutic objective was to prevent complications and decrease the length of hospital stay”, the scientific study pointed out. “Blood and upper respiratory tract samples became negative for PCR 48 h after starting tecovirimat and remained negative at 72 h”.

No new lesions developed 24 hours after initiation of therapy. The patient reported no adverse effects and was discharged on the seventh day to complete treatment at home.

According to The Lancet, all seven infected patients had mild cases of the disease and none had the more severe complications associated with the infection, such as pneumonia or sepsis.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The disease starts with fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, that is, non-specific symptoms similar to a cold or flu.

In general, from 1 to 5 days after the onset of fever, skin lesions appear, which are called rash or rash skin (red spots). These lesions initially appear on the face, spreading to other parts of the body. They are accompanied by itching and enlargement of the lymph nodes.

It is worth noting that a person is contagious until all the shells fall off —the shells contain infectious viral material — and the skin is completely healed.

According to the WHO, so far, only 10% of patients have had to be hospitalized because of the disease and there are already more than 18,000 cases recorded on the planet.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Monkeypox does not spread easily between people — proximity is a necessary factor for contagion. Thus, the disease occurs when an individual has very close and direct contact with an infected animal (rodents are believed to be the main animal reservoir for humans) or with other infected individuals through secretions from skin and mucosal lesions. or droplets from the respiratory system.

Transmission can also occur through contact with objects contaminated with fluids from the infected patient’s wounds — this includes skin contact or material that has had skin contact, for example towels or sheets used by someone who is sick