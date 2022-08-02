Brazilian app brings long-awaited function to compete with WhatsApp; meet | apps

SayMe is a free messenger application available for Android and iPhone (iOS) that aims to compete with WhatsApp in the Brazilian market. Conceived and produced in Brazil, the app’s main purpose is to offer more privacy and security features to users, with features such as selecting contacts who may or may not share their messages, for example. The function aims to minimize the risks of distributing fake news and leaking intimate photos and must be enabled in the settings.

In addition, the application allows groups of up to 500 members and even removes the “online” status – a long-awaited option on WhatsApp. Next, learn more about SayMe, a new messenger app developed in Brazil.

SayMe App was made by Brazilians and has features that WhatsApp doesn't have

Despite the additional features, the messenger works similarly to WhatsApp and, therefore, uses the users’ contact repertoire to enable conversations. Thus, as in the Meta app, in order to chat with someone using SayMe, it is first necessary to add the individual to your phonebook.

Like other messengers, SayMe allows you to send text, audio and photos, in addition to having support for sharing files and calls between contacts. The app is, like WhatsApp, fully encrypted – which allows the content not to be intercepted by third parties, for example. In addition, the application has accessibility features as well, relying on automatic transcription of audio to text.

Another interesting tool in the application is the “Hub” tab, which works as a channel for public broadcasting of messages. This option is aimed at large audiences and has an unlimited number of subscribers – which can be interesting for large channels and/or vehicles, for example. All messages posted to a Hub are signed with the creator’s name.

SayMe has the Corporate version, which, like WhatsApp Business, has features aimed at businesses, such as scheduling messages and automatic responses at specific times, defined by users. In commercial use, it is also possible to define the working hours in which employees can exchange messages to avoid extrapolating the working hours.

The application is free and available on the official Android (Google Play Store) and iPhone (App Store) stores, in addition to having a web version, which can be installed on the official website (“http://sayme.com.br/” , without quotes).

