Brazilians will receive money in 2022?

Between the months of February and March, the federal government paid the PIS/Pasep for the base year 2020. With limited resources to meet two calendars this year, it was decided that the salary bonus for those who worked in 2021 would be transferred to 2023.

However, one legislative proposal can change that and cause a new benefit schedule to be credited still in 2022.

In order to differentiate the beneficiaries, in the case of the Social Integration Program (PIS), funds are transferred by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in private companies.

The Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) is transferred via Banco do Brasil to public servants.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep?

The amount of the allowance follows the rise in the minimum wage, which is the maximum amount paid by the programs (currently at R$1,212). Workers who comply with the following rules can receive the resources:

Have received, on average, up to two minimum wages in the calculation base year;

Be registered in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS) or e/Social;

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least 5 years;

Have worked with a formal contract in the PIS/Pasep base year for at least 30 days.

To monitor the transfer of money, the worker can consult, from the comfort of home, his situation with PIS/Pasep. Just download it and access the Digital Job Card app (available for Android and iOS) or call the Central Hello Workat number 158.

PIS/Pasep 2021 allowance calendar: can transfers be brought forward in 2022?

In traditional ways, the PIS/Pasep allowance for a given base year is paid in the following year. Those who worked in 2018, for example, received it in 2019, while those who worked in 2019 received it in 2020.

However, due to the pandemic, Brazilians who worked in the base year 2020 ended up not receiving in 2021, delaying the periodicity of the benefit by one year. At the time, the government directed resources to payments considered emergency. Therefore, the transfer took place only now, in 2022.

In this sense, there was an expectation that payments related to the base year 2021 would also be paid in 2022, reorganizing the delay caused by the health crisis. But that ended up not happening and only the PIS/Pasep for the year 2020 has been paid so far.

Despite the low probability of an ad, a citizen has created an ad Legislative Idea who proposes the payment of the allowance 2021 PIS/Pasep in the second half of 2022. The suggestion is authored by Charlesson Campos, who lives in the state of Maranhão.

For those who don’t know, a Legislative Idea works as a suggestion for a measure proposed by the citizens themselves, but which, if it gains enough strength, can be analyzed by senators in Congress.

This only becomes possible if the Legislative Idea gets 20 thousand support, which then transforms it into a Legislative Suggestion. So far, the idea of ​​paying a new PIS/Pasep this year already has more than 9,800 votes.

It is worth remembering that the maximum number has a deadline to be reached: until September 14, 2022. Anyone can show support for the proposed measure. Just access the e-Citizenship portal.