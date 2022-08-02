Breastfeeding Association recommends term ‘father’s milk’: ‘Inclusion’

THE US Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine published a new guide for transgender inclusion. It is a manual advising hospitals and healthcare professionals to change traditional technical terms.

According to the document, health professionals have to choose the terms “father’s milk” and “human milk” to refer to “breast milk”. Although the instructions were published in July 2021, they re-circulated on social media this week, especially after pressure from the Joe Biden administration for the gender transition of children and protection of the rights of the LGBT+ community.

Among other terms suggested by the breastfeeding association are “gestational father” instead of “mother” and “lactating person” instead of “breastfeeding mother”.

In 2020, the academy published a statement stating, “We recognize that not all people who give birth and lactate identify as female and that some individuals do not identify as female, nor as male.”

The paperwork also states that “the use of sexual or gender-inclusive language is appropriate in many settings” and calls for “future studies to include broader gender categories and include information on hormone therapies and surgeries for transgender patients.”

Also read: “Biden and the Gay Pride Flag”, article by Frank Furedi published in Issue 118 of Oeste Magazine