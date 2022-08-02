Bruna Marquezine takes ‘Besouro Azul’ actor to Sasha Meneghel’s party and raises suspicions of new novel: “It deserves too much”

The filming of the film in which they play the protagonist couple ended at the end of July

Would the actress Bruna Marquezine be dating again? That’s what everyone wants to confirm, as the cat sparked rumors that she would be living a new affair. The lucky man in question is the American actor Xolo Mariudena, his romantic partner in the movie “Blue Beetle”. It wasn’t enough that they shared the film’s recording set, the two were seen together at a party.

The actress arrived accompanied by her co-star at Sasha Meneghel’s birthday party last weekend, and the two ended up being registered. In fact, they didn’t post images together during the event, but Xolo was seen in a video shared by one of the guests. In the record, he appears sitting right in the background.

The image circulated on social media and on Twitter, fans supported the alleged couple. “It’s yours, Bruneca. You really deserve to be happy”celebrated an internet user. “Already, already they assume”, said another. The shooting of the film in which they play the protagonist couple ended at the end of July. This is the Brazilian’s first major international production.

In July of this year, Xolo published a photo with the actress on her Instagram Stories, but then deleted the image. The momentary publication was enough to cause commotion on social media, especially among Bruna’s fans, who soon shipped the couple. “This Xolo is Bruna Marquezine’s number one fan”wrote a fan on Twitter. “Friendship of Millions”pointed out another about the relationship between the two.