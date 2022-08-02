Bruno & Barretto’s bus is involved in a car accident at Santos Dumont, in Campinas | Campinas and Region

The bus of the country duo Bruno and Barretto was involved in a traffic accident at km 66 of Rodovia Santos Dumont (SP-075), in Campinas (SP), on Sunday night (31). According to the Highway Police, the collective where the sertanejos and another 21 people were on the south lane at 19:30 when it hit the back of a car, after it reduced speed. Nobody was hurt.
The duo’s advice said that the sertanejos were traveling home at the time of the collision, between the cities of Matipó (MG), where they performed on Saturday, and Maringá (PR).
Bruno and Barretto during the show — Photo: Érico Andrade/G1
“Despite the great scare of everyone on the bus, no one was hurt, they are all well and have continued on their journey”, highlighted the advice of Bruno & Barretto.
The corporation said that both vehicles had “minor” damage and neither driver consumed alcohol before driving. The passenger car, however, was taken to the Department of Roads and Highways (DER) yard because it had expired licenses.
There is no information about traffic reflections. See, in real time, the situation of the road.
Bus of the duo Bruno & Barretto hit the rear of a car, in Campinas — Photo: Paulo Bernardino
Bruno & Barretto’s bus window was damaged after an accident in Campinas — Photo: Paulo Bernardino
Car hit by bus belonging to Bruno & Barretto, in Campinas — Photo: Paulo Bernardino
Bruno & Barretto continued their trip after an accident in Campinas — Photo: Paulo Bernardino